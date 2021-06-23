Listen as Demi Lovato gets real about eating disorders with Jameela Jamil

After coming out as non-binary earlier this year, Demi Lovato is surrounded by support from their friends and family. In an interview with Audacy on Thursday, June 17, Demi opened up a little more about the process of coming out, explaining that it took a “year and a half of exploration” to get to a place where they were ready to share with the public. “It feels weird to me when I get called a 'she' or a ‘her,'” Demi explained, emphasizing that implementing new pronouns is undoubtedly a process. “I understand that people might have a hard time adjusting to it, because it is something new, but I want to encourage people to keep trying. I understand that it's a process to get used to. Sometimes I still mess up myself, but it's OK.”