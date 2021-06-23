Cancel
Mental Health

Listen as Demi Lovato gets real about eating disorders with Jameela Jamil

By Marni Zipper
610 Sports Radio
610 Sports Radio
 8 days ago
Trigger warning: This article mentions eating disorders. When Demi Lovato and Jameela Jamil first sat down with one another on the podcast, 4D with Demi Lovato, the two stars turned activists joked sarcastically about how “quiet” “unproblematic,” and non-controversial they both are. In reality, both Demi and the I Weigh podcast host are ardent advocates around eating disorders, mental health, and matters of equality, which often leads the two stars to share their opinions and get caught up in social media debacles and controversy.

