Kiwanis Club of Darboy host Touch-A-Truck event

By Kelsey Dickeson
NBC 26 WGBA
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00SfnZ_0adHMlmi00

People in the area have a fun opportunity to learn more about equipment used by local businesses and city agencies.

As part of its Summer Fun in the Park series, the Kiwanis Club of Darboy hosted a Touch-A-Truck event from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Darboy Community Park. Kids explored the machinery and learned how it plays a role in certain jobs.

Families got up close and personal with a concrete mixer truck, fire trucks, monster trucks, motorcycles, courtesy Bikers Against Child Abuse, and even the ThedaCare Star helicopter. A K-9 officer with the Calumet Sheriff's Department answered questions about his police dog and job duties.

“The police dog over there is cute and it started jumping up when the police officer kept talking," said Carter Burklund,9, Appleton.

Kids sat inside Harrison and Buchanan Fire Department trucks. They tried on fire equipment and even sprayed a firefighter with a fire hose.

“I like the fire trucks and getting dressed up," said Hailey Carpintar, Viola.

Summer Fun in the Park is a family-friendly event series put on by the Kiwanis Club of Darboy on behalf of the Village of Harrison and Town of Buchanan. Touch-A-Truck has been going on for about 10 years.

“It’s really meant for the community to get together and just a family centered event where kids can just have fun," said John Schultz, president of the Kiwanis Club of Darboy.

More than a dozen trucks made a showing at this year's event. Touch-A-Truck gives kids the chance to have fun while learning how the trucks and equipment helps get jobs done every day.

Capt. Patrick Klein, Harrison Fire Rescue, said the department has brought three to five trucks to the event nearly every year it's occurred. He said Touch-A-Truck is a way to get children excited for future careers.

“I had a couple come up tonight be like, “I want to be a firefighter. I want to do this.” So you just try and get them motivated for it," Klein said.

The event also had craft stations, bounce houses, popcorn and a lawn tractor train. Wednesday night's event was free to the public.

There are still two events left for Summer Fun in the Park series. There will be a "Meet the Makers" event on July 21 and a "Flight Night" with hot air balloons on August 11. Both will be held at Darboy Community Park.

