Sam Sutton Appointed as Recreation Director

The City of Newburgh is pleased to announce the appointment of Sam Sutton as Recreation Director. After an extensive search, Sam emerged as the ideal candidate to spearhead the direction of the Recreation Department. Sam is a City of Newburgh native and is returning after leading a successful career in athletics in York, Pennsylvania. Sam’s diverse background in athletics and education began over ten years ago as Athletic Director at New Hope Academy Charter School and includes founding a youth sports program and a non-profit basketball club that collectively serviced 400+ youth annually.