Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Watch: Scherzer, Zimmerman tease Harper about getting hair checked for foreign substances

By Tim Kelly
Posted by 
97.1 The Ticket
97.1 The Ticket
 8 days ago

A night after Max Scherzer was checked for foreign substances three different times, he and Ryan Zimmerman poked fun at former teammate Bryce Harper.

www.audacy.com
Community Policy
97.1 The Ticket

97.1 The Ticket

Detroit, MI
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
972K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from Detroit, including the Lions, Pistons and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/971theticket
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Zimmerman
Person
Bryce Harper
Person
Joe Girardi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Nationals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
News Break
MLB
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
Related
MLBNBC Washington

Bryce Harper Doesn't Think Umpires Should Be Tasked With Substance Checks

Harper doesn't think umpires should be tasked with substance checks originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. On Tuesday night, Bryce Harper watched from the dugout as his manager Joe Girardi requested a mid-inning substance check of Max Scherzer. He then saw Scherzer throw his hat and glove on the ground in frustration before unbuckling his belt, and his manager was later ejected.
MLBPosted by
NESN

Alex Cora Discusses Umpires Checking Jacob deGrom, Max Scherzer For Substances

Umpires checking pitchers for foreign substances is in full effect, and fans have seen some meltdowns since the rules were put into place Monday. Major League Baseball now can fine and suspend players if they are caught with a substance on their glove, belt, hat or anywhere on their body or uniform. The first two full days went fine for some teams, as New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom was checked, passed the test and went on to throw five scoreless innings Monday.
MLBtheScore

Scherzer blasts Manfred, substance checks: 'This is not the answer'

Washington Nationals ace Max Scherzer was the first pitcher to appear bothered by MLB's new policy to check hurlers for foreign substances midgame, and he certainly sounded upset following Tuesday's contest. "What we're doing right now, this is not the answer," Scherzer said after Washington's 3-2 victory against the Philadelphia...
MLBphilliesnation.com

Watch: Bryce Harper belts long home run off of Max Scherzer

Well, that’s what cleanup hitters do. Batting out of the fourth spot in the lineup against former teammate Max Scherzer, Bryce Harper launched a 431-foot solo home run to cut the visiting Washington Nationals’ lead in half in the bottom of the second inning Tuesday. It also marked a personal milestone for the 28-year-old, as the longball brought him to 500 career extra base hits.
MLBWTOP

Max Scherzer was fed up after Joe Girardi asked for substance check mid-inning

Scherzer was fed up at Girardi’s mid-inning substance check originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. If there is any athlete in the world most locked in during a game, Max Scherzer is very close to the top of the list. The three-time Cy Young winner is as intense as he is dominant. He grunts when he throws, stalks the mound between strikeouts and talks to himself in tight situations.
MLBelitesportsny.com

Foreign substance checks send Major League Baseball into chaos

Major League Baseball directed umpires to begin checking pitchers for foreign substances this week. And the league is in absolute shambles. Tuesday was the second day of Major League Baseball policing the use of foreign substances by pitchers. The second day. Day one was rather uneventful with consummate professionals like...
MLBphillysportsnetwork.com

Foreign Substance Check Leads to Ejection for Joe Girardi

Only a half inning into last night’s game between the Phillies and the Nationals, Major League Baseball’s new foreign substance policy made its presence known. Major League Baseball’s new policy went into effect on Monday, prohibiting all foreign substances such as spider tack, pine tar, and even sunscreen, from being used by pitchers to manipulate the baseball. Under the new policy, players are only allowed to use rosin to improve their grip. Any player that has been found in violation of this policy will be subject to a 10-game suspension during which the team cannot replace them on the roster.
MLBSporting News

Athletics' Sergio Romo one-ups Max Scherzer, drops pants during substance check

MLB pitchers aren't taking kindly to the league's new foreign substance rules. Athletics pitcher Sergio Romo seemed particularly annoyed that the umpires performed a substance check on him Tuesday night. After working a one-run seventh inning for Oakland, the umpire beckoned for Romo to come over for the check. Romo...
MLBnewsbrig.com

Nationals’ Max Scherzer checked for sticky substances

Day Two of MLB’s crackdown on pitchers using sticky substances went to another level. Nationals ace Max Scherzer was inspected by umpires twice at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia — the second time at the behest of Phillies manager Joe Girardi. Scherzer, who was visibly disgruntled by both checks, engaged...
MLBchatsports.com

Max Scherzer on Substance Checks: I'll Take Off My Clothes If You Want to See Me

It's safe to say Max Scherzer is not a fan of consistently being checked for foreign substances during a game he's pitching. "I'll take off all my clothes if you want to see me. I've got nothing on me," he told reporters after helping lead the Washington Nationals to a 3-2 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday.
MLBaudacy.com

'It was pretty brutal': C.J. Nitkowski reacts to Scherzer-Girardi drama over substance check

Major League Baseball's controversial and ill-timed crackdown on pitchers using foreign substances hasn't been conducted without incident. Washington Nationals ace Max Scherzer was inspected three times for sticky stuff during his five-inning outing against the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday. The first two checks came after the first and third innings, but the third one -- instigated by Phillies manager Joe Girardi -- midway through the fourth inning enraged Scherzer, who was already annoyed by the umpires' process.