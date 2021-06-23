Cancel
Search continues for missing pregnant woman involved in deadly tubing accident in North Carolina

By Nancy Harty
The search has resumed for a missing woman who was with members of a LaPorte, Indiana family in a deadly tubing accident in North Carolina that left four people dead.

