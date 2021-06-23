Cancel
Report: Bulls' Zach LaVine will play for Team USA in Olympics

By 670 Staff
670 The Score
670 The Score
 8 days ago

In another sign of his ascension to stardom, Bulls guard Zach LaVine is headed to the Olympics. LaVine will play for Team USA in Tokyo in the Summer Games, the Athletic reported Wednesday afternoon.

670 The Score

670 The Score

Chicago, IL
All the sports news from Chicago, including the Bear, Cubs, White Sox and more.

Kevin Love
Bradley Beal
Jayson Tatum
Jerami Grant
Bam Adebayo
Draymond Green
Zach Lavine
Devin Booker
Khris Middleton
Kevin Durant
Damian Lillard
