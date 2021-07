The following release and these photos were sent in by a nonprofit looking for students to participate in summer and fall rowing programs on Long Wharf. Crew Haven Corporation and Canal Dock Boathouse have partnered to create the Crew Haven Youth Rowing Program, a Sports Based Youth Development program that will bring competitive and recreational rowing, as well as academic after-school programming, to students in underrepresented communities in New Haven. The program, which launches this Fall, will be underwritten by Crew Haven Corporation (“CHC”) and operated by the Canal Dock Boathouse.