SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - APRIL 03: Jake Fraley #28 of the Seattle Mariners at bat against the San Francisco Giants. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) Every year, you have to expect that Mariners GM Jerry Dipoto is going to make a handful of deals and be rumored in even more. He has already made a few trades this year. Most of them are minor, but he did net Jake Bauers, who has looked interesting so far and is slowly proving he should have some time in the lineup.