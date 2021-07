The Minnesota Slip Bridge is pinned open because of a braking problem and should be open later today. According to a post on the Duluth Website, the problem is that the brake is not releasing properly and so therefore the bridge had to be closed so crews could work on it. Crews will be evaluating the problem first then should be able to get it back up and running. Pedestrians are encouraged to use the sidewalk that runs around the marina to get around to Harbor drive, or if coming the other way, use Harbor drive to the Baywalk and then the sidewalk that runs through the marina or follows it to Lake Avenue and then the sidewalk there.