The Netherlands have a perfect record after their three group matches at Euro 2021. But how good are the Oranje? Good enough to win it all? The knockouts will be revealing. The Dutch defeated North Macedonia, Austria and Ukraine on the road to the Euro Round of 16, but those teams aren’t exactly elite. And every group match was played at home in Amsterdam. In fact, sportsbooks aren’t even ranking Frank de Boer’s team in the top five nations most likely to win Euro 2021.