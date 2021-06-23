Finding beauty in the imperfect
Sophie Rowell of Côte de Folk Interiors takes a home’s imperfections and makes them shine. No no not in a bad way, in a magical perfectly imperfect way. It’s a celebration and elevation of everyday beauty, of the authentic and individual. This is her own home. Pieces change in and out as she sources more treasure or shares her finds with others. I could be totally happy sitting in that dining room in whatever incarnation. Just need a pot of tea and a friend come to share it with me.www.desiretoinspire.net