Interior Design

Finding beauty in the imperfect

By dwodenver says:
desiretoinspire.net
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSophie Rowell of Côte de Folk Interiors takes a home’s imperfections and makes them shine. No no not in a bad way, in a magical perfectly imperfect way. It’s a celebration and elevation of everyday beauty, of the authentic and individual. This is her own home. Pieces change in and out as she sources more treasure or shares her finds with others. I could be totally happy sitting in that dining room in whatever incarnation. Just need a pot of tea and a friend come to share it with me.

