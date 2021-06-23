Finding beauty in the imperfect

Accent pieces are an excellent way to experiment with trends and welcome new design schemes and colors into your home. After all, it's difficult—and expensive—to switch out a larger piece like a headboard or sofa, but smaller accessories are easy to store or make over if they stop appealing to you after a short period of time. That said, many prefer to skip trendy finds altogether and make an investment in pieces that are bound to stand the test of time. If that sounds like you, read on to learn more about six types of accent items—both large and small in size—that designers say will serve you for years to come.