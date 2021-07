The Popp’s Ferry bridge, the two-lane West Biloxi artery used by 20,000 motorists on an average day, will be closed to vehicles Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for repairs. The closure will allow city contractors to make adjustments to the alignment of the bridge’s span so it will open and close without malfunction. Motorists should plan an alternate route, either the Cowan-Lorraine Road bridge in Gulfport or the I-110 highrise over Back Bay.