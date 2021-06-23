Shoup’s Unveils New Renovated Venue of Arborwood Facility at Open House

Arborwood held its official unveiling of the newly remodeled venue with an open house near the Frankfort Commons Golf Course Tuesday afternoon and evening. The Arborwood Experience as it is called means a main level and a lower level are available for everyone to enjoy. The Arbor Room on the main level seats 230 and is a great place for large gatherings such as a wedding, corporate gatherings and other special events. There is also a Creekside Bar and Lounge which seats 30 along with the Arborwood Garden and Patio which is the perfect setting for a garden party or wedding event.