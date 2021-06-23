Cancel
Kentucky State

Kentucky Lawmakers Pre-File Bill Banning Vaccine Status Requests

By Scott Ratliff
wklw.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA group of Kentucky lawmakers is pre-filing a bill that would ban businesses and universities from requiring people to disclose their immunization status. Three Republican state representatives pre-filed the bill Monday, which would prohibit businesses and universities from compelling people to get vaccinated for COVID-19. The Kentucky Chamber of Commerce says the bill will take away the rights of businesses to make decisions to protect employees and customers. Lawmakers will begin considering the bill after the next general session starts in January.

