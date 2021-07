Everyone that knows anything about mobile games, and actually even the people that do not know anything about mobile games, are familiar with the game Roblox. Well, Roblox and the role-playing experience game known as Genshin Impact were the two top-earning games in the iOS App Store and Google Play in the first quarter of 2021. This information is from App Annie’s latest report on gaming. Roblox and Genshin Impact were ranked first and second in highest-grossing mobile games, followed by Coin Master and Pokémon Go in third and fourth place. And it is also notable that Candy Crush Saga was also on the top ten list, it was the only game that made the top ten that does not have features for social interaction in the gaming experience.