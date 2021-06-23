Cancel
Public Safety

First Person Sentenced for Storming the Capitol on Jan. 6, a Day She Considered the ‘Most Exciting’ of Her Life, Gets No Time Behind Bars

By Adam Klasfeld
Law & Crime
Law & Crime
 8 days ago
In the first reckoning among the hundreds of U.S. Capitol breach cases, 49-year-old grandmother Anna Morgan-Lloyd received a non-jail sentence. “This court views this as a serious crime,” Ronald Reagan-appointed Senior Judge Royce Lamberth said Wednesday, sentencing the defendant to 36 months probation. Lamberth warned Lloyd that if she violates her probation, she better come to court with her “bags packed.” Lamberth said that if such a violation occurs the question would not be if Lloyd is going to jail, but for how long.

Law & Crime

Law & Crime

LawandCrime.com is the only site and OTT Network that covers live court video, high-profile criminal trials, crazy crime, celebrity justice, and smart legal analysis. Created by TV’s top legal commentator and attorney, Dan Abrams, Law & Crime brings common sense written and video analysis to the often confusing and always intriguing world of the law. The site’s team of journalists and lawyers provide real-time news updates along with live courtroom coverage of the most fascinating trials and legal stories.

