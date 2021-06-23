Cancel
Lowmansville, KY

Lawrence Co Sheriff’s Deputies Nab Drug Dealer

By Scott Ratliff
wklw.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to the Lawrence Co Sheriff’s Office, on Friday night, June 18, Deputies stopped by the Valero gas station, also known as Happy Mart, in the Lowmansville community and noticed a guy sitting on a motorcycle during a rain storm. As the Deputies approached the man, Deputy Keefer recognized the individual as having an active indictment warrant for drug trafficking Heroin and Methamphetamine. The man was identified as 41 year-old Jason Hodge of Johnson Co, who was placed under arrest and found to be in possession of approximately two “8 balls” of Methamphetamine and over $800 in cash. In addition to his indictment warrant for Drug Trafficking, Hodge was charged Possession of Controlled Substance, Tampering with Physical Evidence, Drug Paraphernalia Buy/Possess and other charges. At last report, Jason Hodge remained lodged in the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center.

www.wklw.com
