As in any service game with similar characteristics, in Roblox we find a system free-to-play con micropagos internos to obtain various items, skins and others. This in-game money is called Robux and we can buy it In packs of 400, 800 and 1700 from € 5 to € 21 respectively. However, there are ways to get it without having to go through the box and therefore completely free of charge, although they will usually require some effort and time on our part. We will tell you about it below, in addition to remembering that you also have a piece available in which we explain how you can redeem free codes or promo codes.