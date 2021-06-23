Cancel
The Space Jam sequel is getting a tie-in beat ’em up game

By Eric Van Allen
Destructoid
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpace Jam: A New Legacy premieres in a few short weeks on July 16, and not only is the real-life/animation mash-up returning, but it’s also arriving with a tie-in game: Space Jam: A New Legacy – The Game. Last December, Microsoft partnered with the film to accept fan-submitted video game...

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tie In#Video Game#Game Store#Beat Em Up#The Tune Squad#The Goon Squad#A I#Digital Eclipse#Xbox Game Pass Ultimate#The Microsoft Store
