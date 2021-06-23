Cancel
New York City, NY

Long Awaited Lead Legislation May Soon Affect New York Schools, On Long Island More Than Most

By J.D. Allen
wliw.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York could soon have among the nation’s lowest levels of lead allowed in school drinking water. That means many schools on Long Island will soon have to upgrade their water fountains and sinks to comply with a new state standard that reduces students’ exposure to lead. State lawmakers approved...

