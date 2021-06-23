Long Awaited Lead Legislation May Soon Affect New York Schools, On Long Island More Than Most

New Law Will Ensure Funds Recovered from AG James’ Opioid Litigation. and Settlements Go Towards Opioid Abatement and Treatment. New York – New York Attorney General Letitia James today applauded the signing of a new law that will ensure funds received by the state as the result of a settlement or a victory in litigation against opioid manufacturers, distributors, dispensers, consultants, chain pharmacies, or other entities responsible for the opioid crisis will be deposited into an opioid settlement fund that will support treatment, recovery, and abatement efforts. Attorney General James worked with the bill’s sponsors — State Senator Gustavo Rivera and State Assemblymember Carrie Woerner — to create the legislation, which was signed into law today. Governor Andrew Cuomo signed the legislation into law after both chambers of the New York state Legislature passed their respective versions of the bill — S.7194 and A.6395B — unanimously earlier this month.