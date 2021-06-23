Drivers can reserve the highly anticipated GMC HUMMER EV SUT and SUV models at Carl Black Orlando

The GMC Hummer EV will be offered with a variety of official accessories from launch, including a set of D-Ring Recovery Hooks. The articulating D-Ring Recovery Hooks will be offered via the GMC accessories catalog and mount directly to the frame of the GMC Hummer EV. Both front and rear hooks are available, with each boasting a maximum capacity rating of up to 15,000 pounds. Recovery hooks like these are typically used to pull a vehicle out of an area where it has become stuck, like a ditch, deep mud or snow, for example.