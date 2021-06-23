Here's How Much Venus Williams Is Really Worth
Venus Williams is one of the world's best tennis players to date. The Compton, Calif. native has won all of the international tennis titles several times including the Australian Open, the French Open, the U.S. Open, and Wimbledon. Venus was even the first Black woman to win Wimbledon in 2000 since Althea Gibson's championships in 1957 and 1958, according to History.com. Venus has also proven how versatile her tennis talent is with many titles in both singles and doubles. She's actually one of the most decorated tennis players when it comes to her wins in the singles category, only trailing one other professional player, younger sister Serena Williams, per Bleacher Report.www.nickiswift.com