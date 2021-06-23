Marcus Williams' departure, his replacements and the one-time transfer rule: Jeff Linder dishes on Wyoming's offseason roster moves

LARAMIE — Marcus Williams had the look of a centerpiece to the resurgence of Wyoming’s men’s basketball team in the Mountain West. Williams flashed the kind of talent and playmaking ability that made it easy to understand why UW coach Jeff Linder and his longtime assistant, Ken DeWeese, made the youngster from Texas a priority during the recruiting process. Williams, who initially signed with Northern Colorado before following Linder to UW, was immediately thrown into the starting five and helped the Cowboys nearly double their win total from the last two seasons, finishing his freshman season as UW’s leading scorer while also finishing second on the team in assists.