Here’s a giant recap of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD for newcomers

By Chris Carter
Destructoid
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLike many Zelda games, Skyward Sword has diehard fans, and folks who wanted more. It’s only natural for an ambitious and popular series to have people who stand at both ends of the spectrum, but this video for Skyward Sword HD on Switch has me excited to play it all over again.

www.destructoid.com
Video Gameszeldadungeon.net

EB Games Canada Announces Pre-Order Bonus for Skyward Sword HD

For those living in Canada, EB Games is offering a pre-order bonus for Skyward Sword HD. Three decorative art cards — showcasing the game’s main cast, Link on his Loftwing, and Zelda with her harp, respectively — will be given to those who order the game early. Based on the fact that they will be shipped in Skyward Sword HD‘s game box, the bonus items will likely be the size of standard playing cards.
Video Gameswccftech.com

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD Offers Switch Pro Controller Support Alongside “Various Quality of Life Improvements”

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD for the Nintendo Switch will offer support for the Switch Pro controller alongside various quality-of-life improvements. The HD remaster of Skyward Sword was announced earlier this year, and while Nintendo already said that it will come with a revised, “more intuitive”, control scheme for the Switch, more details about the upcoming remaster weren’t shared just yet. We now might have some additional details about the upcoming re-release of the game on Nintendo’s hybrid platform.
Video GamesCollider

'The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD' Trailer Analysis: What’s Old and New in the Nintendo Switch Remake?

With less than a month before The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD hits the Nintendo Switch on July 16th, we are all pretty excited to get our hands on a game a lot of us didn’t have the opportunity to play on the Wii. Nintendo released a new trailer that both presents Skyward Sword and explains some of the changes coming to the Switch remake to keep our hype alive. But if you still don’t know if Skyward Sword is a suitable game for you, we’ve put together a handy trailer breakdown that explains what’s old and what’s new in the HD remake.
Video GamesDestructoid

Zelda: Skyward Sword HD quality of life features tease potential ‘refinements’ to Fi’s tutorials

It’s going to be really interesting revisiting Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, especially if Nintendo makes some subtle changes to gameplay while keeping the core intact (like the best part: the dungeons). The once “impossible to port” Skyward Sword is now headed to Switch next month, and slowly but surely, we’re getting our drip-fed info for it. The next batch of Skyward Sword HD details comes directly from the official UK listing for the game, which has since been updated.
Video Gameszeldadungeon.net

A Link to the Sky: How Skyward Sword Influenced Breath of the Wild and Its Upcoming Sequel

Fair warning, I’m starting off with a hot take: Skyward Sword was probably my least favorite Zelda game for a long time. Admittingly, my dislike of the game stemmed from it not meeting my expectations upon its release. In terms of Home Console 3D Zelda games, I began to notice a trend of overworlds expanding with each release after Ocarina of Time. The Wind Waker’s Great Sea felt huge, and afterwards Twilight Princess greatly increased the scale of Hyrule proper. With that considered, I felt like a natural progression for the series was to continue expanding the size of the 3D overworld, perhaps offering an open world game with the next 3D Zelda game – a notion that didn’t seem far-fetched to me at the time, considering games like Batman: Arkham City and The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim were releasing within a close time frame. Alas, it would turn out that Skyward Sword would be one of the most linear 3D Zelda games to exist, lacking an overworld altogether; instead having a hub system linking 3 geographic regions. This was not what I expected from the game, and I felt it was a major step back for the series.
Comicszeldadungeon.net

Nintendo Dream is Offering Skyward Sword HD and Age of Calamity Posters in Latest Issue

Your Zelda merchandise collection is in for some serious growth this year!. Japanese publication Nintendo Dream is focusing on new releases for the series this summer. The latest issue of the magazine is offering up some pretty slick posters of the new Skyward Sword HD box art and Age of Calamity: Pulse of the Ancients artwork. These posters are included in the August issue that is available now. They feature many of our beloved characters, including Princess Zelda looking like a boss on the Master Cycle Zero! You may want to add a copy to your shopping list, along with all of the other 35th Anniversary Zelda-themed merch we’ve seen announced in and around E3.
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Zelda: Skyward Sword HD listing suggests better controls, graphics, and quality of life features

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD is getting better tutorials and more quality of life additions. As of yet, the upcoming Skyward Sword HD for the Nintendo Switch hasn't been greatly outlined, despite its release being around the corner. The game is set to launch on July 16, 2021, however, and a new listing on the Nintendo Store has revealed a little extra information about the game.
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Zelda: Skyward Sword HD will have tips and tutorial adjustments during the game

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD is one of the most important releases of Nintendo Switch for summer 2021. After passing through Wii a decade ago, the title located at the beginning of the chronology of the series lands this July 16th with a renewed look; although now we have learned that adjustments for tutorials and tips will be added during the game, thus facilitating navigation for those who consider it appropriate.
Video Gameshypebeast.com

Nintendo Release Five-Minute-Long Overview Video of 'Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD'

Nintendo has just released a full five-minute overview trailer of its upcoming The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD remake. From the video, we see the extent of how the resolution for the 2011 Wii game has been increased for the Nintendo Switch. What’s more, the new trailer now shows how the game will incorporate the Switch’s Joy-Con controller into the gameplay. There’s also the option to play handheld for those who like playing the traditional way or for those with a Switch Lite.
Video GamesNintendo Enthusiast

Skyward Sword HD overview trailer details story, gameplay, and more

Nintendo has released an overview trailer for The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, detailing what you can expect throughout the adventure. If you’ve already played Skyward Sword, this information won’t be new to you. However, if you have yet to experience one of the Wii’s finest games, then this video may encourage you to play it.
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD reveals its details in a new trailer in Spanish

The legend returns in The Legend of Zelda Skyward Sword HD, one of the tributes that Nintendo has wanted to pay to the saga on its 35th anniversary. The title, which originally came out on Wii, will debut on Nintendo Switch with improvements in resolution and graphics, but also accompanied by adjustments in the control and other additional novelties. Through a new video dubbed into Spanish, those from Kyoto have collected their main features.
Video Gameswccftech.com

July 2021 Has Plenty of Great Games for Everyone, Including Zelda: Skyward Sword HD and The Ascent

Keeping track of all the latest video games coming out is an increasingly complex task, what with multiple PC storefronts, Xbox One, PS4, Switch, mobile, and more to keep track of, but don’t worry, we're here to help. Every month we'll be running down the games you need to be keeping an eye on, from the big triple-A headliners to the intriguing indies you might otherwise overlook.
Video GamesNintendo World Report

Episode 278: Skyward Sword is Priceless

Neal has clawed his way back to the world of the living. John talks about the bizarrely impactful LEGO Builder's Journey and Neal journeys back to the 90's for Legend of Mana's arrival on Switch. Metroid Game Club is in full swing and the fellas check in with their initial impressions of Metroid Zero Mission (officially NWR's favorite Metroid game). Then the fellas continue on to the incredibly full July release schedule before discussing how we probably aren't paying enough for video games.