Delta-variant scare tactics notwithstanding, the United States economy is exiting the coronavirus age. The government’s emergency actions over the past year that forestalled an economic crash are now catching up with us, with a White House seemingly unable to recognize the scale of the potential issue. Various measures, including extending the unemployment bonus program, will further accelerate the fastest inflationary pressure in 40 years. Without swift action, the American economy soon will face the hangover due to disruptions in the supply chain of raw materials and finished goods.