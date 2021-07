As Michigan football appeared to be honing in on its 2022 quarterback, one of its top targets had other plans. On the heels of an official visit to Ann Arbor, it appeared the Wolverines were in a solid position for Clovis (CA) three-star QB Nate Johnson, who has been garnering interest elsewhere in recent weeks after some strong camp performances. He had one 247Sports Crystal Ball prediction favoring the maize and blue — his only prediction — but it turns out that he intends to stay out West.