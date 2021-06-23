Mount Sinai Researchers Discover a Novel Class of Drugs That May Help Treat a Deadly Type of Lymphoma

SHANGHAI, June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- InxMed ( Shanghai) Co., Ltd. ("InxMed" or "Company"), a clinical stage biotech company dedicated to developing innovative, individualized medicines with international impact, announced today one study in collaboration with Ruijin Hospital, Shanghai Jiaotong University School of Medicine made an online publication on Advanced Science titled "Focal Adhesion Kinase (FAK) Inhibition Synergizes with KRAS G12C Inhibitors in Treating Cancer through the Regulation of the FAK-YAP Signaling". This study demonstrated that cancer cells under the effect of KRAS G12C inhibition induce sustained activation of focal adhesive kinase (FAK) leading to its drug resistance and showed that a combination therapy comprising KRAS G12C inhibition and a FAK inhibitor (IN10018) achieves synergistic anticancer effects with multiple in vitro and in vivo models. It can simultaneously reduce the extent of drug resistance to improve treatment outcomes of KRAS G12C inhibitors.