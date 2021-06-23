Mount Sinai Researchers Discover a Novel Class of Drugs That May Help Treat a Deadly Type of Lymphoma

“That may be one of the reasons why people in the medical physics world are interested in getting a conformal brachytherapy treatment for the eye.”. David Medich, an associate professor of physics at Worcester Polytechnic Institute, was explaining why internal radiation, or brachytherapy, may be preferable for treating ocular melanomas over external-beam radiation therapy: using brachytherapy to deliver radiation to an ocular tumour also protects healthy tissues and critical structures, like the optic nerve and retina, from radiation-induced damage.