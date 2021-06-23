DJ Resolution and Respect Music Release New Mixtape in their Ongoing Reversion Series

Ski Mask The Slump God has finally released his first project in three years, Sin City The Mixtape. Clocking in at just under 20 minutes, the nine-track project is filled with the same kind of wild and menacing energy that Robert Rodriguez’s adaptation is comprised of. “There are a couple things that I want the fans to know is that it might have seemed like I wasn’t working or anything like that because it’s been so long, but that’s not the case,” he told HipHopDX. “I was working my a*s off, and I was sharpening my tools and trying to get my mind right and in that space. If the mind is not right, then what I execute or try to do won’t come out right either, so I had to wait until my mental was right.”