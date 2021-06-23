The Queen Latifah Musical Drama You Can Find On HBO Max
Queen Latifah is one of America's favorite performers. She currently stars in the most-watched new broadcast drama series of 2021, "The Equalizer" (via The Hollywood Reporter). She's also known for her Oscar-nominated performance as Mama Morton in the Best Picture-winning musical "Chicago," her long run as Khadijah James on the '90s sitcom "Living Single," and her turns in movies like "Set It Off," "Bringing Down the House," "Hairspray," and "Girls Trip." There's also her Grammy-winning music, for those of you keeping track at home.www.looper.com