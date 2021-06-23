Cancel
Cell Phones

Colaburate Inc. Unveils Global Educational Technology App ETLEE Designed for Digital Learning

By PRWeb
MySanAntonio
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleETLEE, an education and training platform delivers engaging, secure learning experiences for students. Today, edtech startup Colaburate Inc. announced the launch of ETLEE to advance the next chapter of the global AI education market. ETLEE is a secure place for students to showcase achievements and leverage technology to accelerate their...

www.mysanantonio.com
#Digital Learning#Design#Apple Id#Etlee#The Ios App Store#Google Play Store#Iphone
HealthPosted by
MyChesCo

HMP Global Unveils New Learning Network

MALVERN, PA — HMP Global has unveiled a vast information platform designed to serve as the most comprehensive source of clinical insight and knowledge for the global healthcare community. The HMP Global Learning Network will offer clinicians access to more than 100 well-respected digital brands and feature compelling clinical content and live and on-demand medical education for a wide range of therapeutic areas, from oncology to psychiatry—all in one place.
MarketsPosted by
The Press

CYPHER LEARNING Raises $40 Million Growth Equity Round from Invictus Growth Partners to Accelerate Innovation in the Global Business and K-20 Education Market

SAN FRANCISCO, June 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CYPHER LEARNING, a leading provider of learning management systems ("LMS") for enterprises and educational institutions, announced today that it has raised a $40 million growth equity round from Invictus Growth Partners ("Invictus"), marking its first outside financing. The investment will be used to accelerate the sales, marketing, and development of its cutting-edge learning platform, and build on its profitability. Invictus Co-founder and Managing Partner, John DeLoche, will be joining CYPHER LEARNING's Board of Directors.
Cell Phonesalbuquerqueexpress.com

Mobile App Development Agency Confianz Global Inc. Rebrands Services Arm as 'StackBench' Launching its Products for Exponential Growth

First-generation immigrant's 13-year-old mobile app development agency has helped hundreds of customers while creating more jobs in the United States and India. Its rebranding comes on top of its success, but the agency is committed to solving critical problems using innovative, cutting-edge OpenSource technology without breaking its customers' bank. CHARLOTTE,...
ComputersPosted by
The Press

Envestnet | Yodlee Unveils Enhanced Developer Portal For Fast Creation of Digital Financial Wellness Experiences and FinTech Apps

SAN MATEO, Calif., June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Envestnet | Yodlee, (NYSE: ENV), a leading data aggregation and analytics platform powering dynamic, cloud-based innovation for digital financial services, today unveiled an enriched developer experience. The new offering builds off Envestnet | Yodlee's popular platform to advance the embedded finance ecosystem by accelerating the ability for developers to create hyper-personalized and actionable financial wellness experiences.
Public HealthPosted by
TheStreet

CED Report Details K-12 Remote Education Deficits During COVID, Offers Ideas To Effectively Harness Technology In Future Learning

WASHINGTON, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- K-12 schools struggled to quickly pivot to remote learning at the onset of the pandemic as lockdowns were imposed. But, while the transition was fraught with challenges, the response to the crisis offers a unique opportunity to rethink a more effective, engaging, and equitable education system. To that end, the Committee for Economic Development of The Conference Board (CED) has issued a new report, Reimagining K-12: Emerging from Disruption with Insights for Reform . It highlights the benefits of continuing to use technology in K-12 education and offers policy recommendations to mitigate learning loss following more than a year of at-home instruction.
Cell PhonesThe Windows Club

Best Educational apps for Microsoft Teams

If you are a teacher or student, who often spends time on online classes using Microsoft Teams, these education apps for Microsoft Teams can help you do more within moments. Whether you are a teacher, who teaches students, or a student, who attends various school or college classes – you would find this article handy.
Cell Phonesaustinnews.net

HeyPal(TM) Achieves Top 10 Rank in 25 Countries Among iOS Education Apps During First Week of Global Launch

BEVERLY HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2021 / ClickStream Corp. (OTC PINK:CLIS), a technology company focused on developing apps and digital platforms to disrupt conventional industries, is pleased to announce its subsidiary Nebula Software Corp.'s HeyPal™ App achieved Top 10 rank among iOS Education Apps in 25 countries over the past week. According to data from https://appfigures.com/, the newly released social messaging platform for language exchange also reached Top 25 rank among Education Apps in 40 countries, and ranked as high as #46 in the US which placed HeyPal™ right between Rosetta Stone Language Learning App and PBS Kids Education Games App.
Portsmouth, NHSeacoast Online

IT Insight: IT skills in great demand

Like almost every other industry, the Information Technology sector needs talented, trained employees. Within this industry, growth is much faster than other industries, at 11% projected growth between 2019-2029, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. With great reliance on data management, analysis, and storage as well as cyber security and cloud computing, demand for these workers is intense.
Technologydallassun.com

VirExit Technologies, Inc. Poised For Third Quarter Launch Of Full Educational Portal Focused On Wellness, Health And Safety

Portal pairs with the SaferPlace Market and offers subscription-based educational tools for businesses and consumers. RICHLAND, WA / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2021 / VirExit Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK:VXIT) is pleased to announce it will launch its proprietary wellness, health and safety portal soon. The portal focuses on both corporations and consumers. Experts on this heavily content-driven site will address numerous aspects of today's greatest challenges: returning to work safely, maintaining a mindful and productive state, and the effective exercising of safety precautions.
Paypalhypepotamus.com

Brunch & Learn: Learn Web Design & UX Design

Brunch and Learn is an event launched by me, Instructor Travis A. Reeves, to educate adults (ages 21+) on computer programming and website design. People often have the perception that web design is difficult, but Brunch & Learn is an opportunity to have fun learning computer programming in a relaxed and interactive environment. I look forward to teaching you HTML, CSS, and JavaScript language while also teaching you how to build your own personal website! The theme I will be teaching you for the web design portion of the class will be geared toward E-commerce where you will learn how to place PayPal buttons and build items to sell on your webpage. In addition to learning web design, I will also be doing a lesson on mobile app design. Brunch appetizers, wine, mimosas, and light refreshments will be provided. I look forward to seeing everyone for a fun afternoon of coding, learning, brunching, and sipping.
West Long Branch, NJmonmouth.edu

M.S.Ed. in Supervisor of Educational Technology

As technology continues to change the delivery of education across the board, P-12 teachers have the opportunity to lead their districts into a new era of digitally enhanced teaching and create engaging and enriching lessons that bring learning to life. The M.S.Ed. in Supervisor of Educational Technology Program at Monmouth...
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

GLOBAL TECH INDUSTRIES GROUP, INC. SUCCESSFULLY UNVEILS CRYPTOCURRENCY TRADING PLATFORM, AND SETS A TIMELINE FOR FURTHER IMPROVEMENTS AND ENHANCEMENTS

New York, NY, June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. (OTCQB: GTII) ("GTII" or the "Company"), www.gtii-us.com, a Nevada corporation, announced today that the successful launch of its cryptocurrency trading platform, " Beyond Blockchain" occurred on Friday, June 18 th. By end of day Friday, the site had accommodated a steady stream of both GTII shareholders and curious first-time visitors, and also welcomed those new members who successfully opened their own digital accounts by setting up their personal digital wallets.
Technologydig-in.com

Learn how to augment your team with digital technology

While insurance has increasingly used information technology to gain efficiencies and reduce costs, it is still a very people driven industry, with personal interactions driving much of the business and relationships. But COVID-19 has changed the landscape of personal interactions, affecting business relationships and revenue. Insurers will need to learn...
TechnologyPosted by
TheStreet

Ibex Work@Home Technology Suite Accelerates The Digital Transformation Of Global Customer Experience Operations

WASHINGTON, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ibex (NASDAQ: IBEX), a global leader in business process outsourcing (BPO) and end-to-end customer engagement technology solutions, today announced key enhancements to its Work@Home product suite. These solutions are key components of the ibex Wave X technology platform and are integral in driving superior operational excellence and innovation in a work at home setting.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Digital English Language Learning Market In APAC In Education Services Industry|Technavio

NEW YORK, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the digital English language learning market in APAC and it is poised to grow by USD 5.61 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 17% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.