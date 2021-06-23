Judith Farr, scholar of Emily Dickinson and poet in her own right, dies at 85

Katherine Young poetry collection looks into how hamns being interact with each other. While a collection of poems doesn’t have a plot, Young says some definite themes emerged when she sorted through her works to determine which should be included in her latest volume, published in March. “It’s basically about the terrible things that human beings do to one another,” she says. “How people mistreat one another, but also how people respond when they are mistreated or when they behave badly themselves. How do they make amends? How do they heal? What do they find to hold onto when it seems that things are going very, very wrong?” Now an independent literary translator of Russian works, Young spent much of her professional life involved with Soviet politics and first became enamored with poetry while living in Russia in the 1990s. Her time there very much influenced her style. “I like poems that have a political edge to them,” she says. “I like speaking for a broader, communal sense, and that’s a very Russian thing.”