It turns out that one of the biggest sci-fi franchises of all time, The Matrix, almost featured the one and only Salma Hayek. That's right, the Frida actress was *very* close to starring as computer hacker Trinity (played by Carrie-Anne Moss) in the turn-of-the-century classic. Hayek revealed that she was one of the finalists during an interview on Jada Pinkett Smith's Red Table Talk video series. Meanwhile, Smith revealed she was also one of the four women who was considered for the role, which would end up going to Carrie-Anne Moss.