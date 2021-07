Flexibility — While focus on the vision is key, a successful startup needs to be willing to pivot and adapt if necessary. If something isn’t working, try something new. This can be hard when you have invested so much time and energy into your product or service. But I really believe a willingness to be flexible is so important. It can often take a long time to get a product just right, and if you create a brand that your customers relate to and want to support, they will continue on the journey with you as you tweak and evolve.