The origins of farming insects more than 100 million years ago

When we think of Jurassic Park, one of the first things that come to mind is John Hammond’s amber staff and the precious “dino DNA” that was extracted from the mosquito within. In reality, amber specimens have unfortunately/fortunately (depending on your persuasion towards giant apex predators) haven’t allowed us to bring dinosaurs back to life, but animals trapped within natural preservatives have provided new insights into ancient ecosystems. Just recently, a 50-million-year-old piece of amber revealed an unknown genus and species of fungus that erupted out of the rectum of an ancient carpenter ant. Now, science has discovered a new species of beetle only this time the preservative was a little less… glamorous.