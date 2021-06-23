Cancel
Meridian, MS

Program teaches students, educators leadership skills

By Bianca Moorman bmoorman@themeridianstar.com
Posted by 
Meridian Star
Meridian Star
 9 days ago

The Meridian Public School District is seeing success with a districtwide leadership program called "The Leader in Me."

The program, which the district started in 2019, first focused on the elementary and middle schools. It was implemented at Meridian High School in the fall of 2020.

The program, which is already in place in the Vicksburg, Warren and Quitman school districts, aims to unite students, teachers and other staff to create community leaders.,

Matt Davis, public relations director and liaison for the program, said 2020-2021 was the second year of the program. Davis said the district appointed three people within the district to be academic coaches to implement the program in each school. The coaches were certified in September 2020.

Looking ahead, the district plans to host a leadership retreat and offer other activities this year, Davis said.

