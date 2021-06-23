Cancel
Calcasieu Parish, LA

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff warns residents of scam

Posted by 
KATC News
KATC News
 8 days ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. — Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso is warning area residents of a scam that has recently resurfaced in the area.

Victims report receiving a phone call stating a warrant has been issued for their arrest. The caller, who claims to be with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office and uses a name of a current CPSO deputy, instructs the victim to purchase a prepaid card to void the warrant and avoid arrest.

The suspect is attempting to create a sense of urgency for the victim by giving telling them they have a short time frame to come up with the funds or they will be arrested, a release from the Sheriff's Office states.

Sheriff Mancuso wants residents to know that the majority of the time a valid arrest warrant is served in person by law enforcement officials; however, in some circumstances a law enforcement official may call you if you have a warrant but under no circumstance will that officer ever ask for money or any form of payment.

