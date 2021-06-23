How you can save money on your electric bill this summer

RICHMOND, Va. -- Dominion Energy is creating ways to help you save money on your electric bill this summer through a new program.

The company launched the Home Energy Assessment program , which is available to customers at no cost.

You sign up and select a contractor, who is partnered through Dominion, then they'll come out to your home and do a 30 to 60-minute assessment to determine what fixes are best for you to save money.

Some of the replacements can include light bulbs, insulation, water pads and more -- all for no cost.

"It was really easy. He was super professional, changed all the light bulbs.He insulated my water heater," said Sarah Jones, a Dominion customer who utilized the program. "And yes, my bill has been very easy. All my light bulbs are brand new, and everything is great. So, it's been a good experience."

Brian Rich, owner of Woodshire Construction, added. "We just make their house more energy efficient by installing certain measures, such as lower wattage and lighting, but it's higher in lumen, so that'll actually be brighter, but use less energy."

"For those customers that are already thinking of getting some of these things for the summer, like HVAC tune-ups, and things like that with the heat we're getting, this presents a pretty good option for them," Enrique Diaz, spokesperson for Dominion, said.

To learn more about the program, tap here.