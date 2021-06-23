Daytime Emmys 2021: More Details Announced for This Year’s Show!
The 2021 Daytime Emmy Awards are coming up on Friday, June 25 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, and more details about the show have finally been announced! Although things have not returned to what they were pre-pandemic, this year’s Daytime Emmys will include talent appearing on the Emmy stage in Los Angeles as well as the individual show studios and their homes to accept awards. And last weekend, there was a star-studded red carpet where the actresses looked amazing and the actors looked awesome!www.soapsindepth.com