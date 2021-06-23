Cancel
Pedaling Through the Peloton with Python

Cover picture for the articleA Breakdown of the Tour de France Using Foundational Data Analysis. Every summer, the world’s top cyclists gather in France for a grueling race across the country. And in just a few days, the 2021 Tour de France will begin in the tiny port city of Brest and end, as it always does, in Paris a few weeks later. Given the trends of “big data” and “analytics” are touching every part of the sports world, including cycling, I wanted to dive deeper into the annual event using a combination of popular libraries available in Python. This post is meant to build upon the host of existing analyses of historical Tour de France data while showcasing the power of Python for foundational aspects of data analysis and visualization.

