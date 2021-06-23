Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mathematics

Chemical Predictions with 3 lines of code

By Editors' Picks
towardsdatascience.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleState of the art results using Chemprop & graph neural networks. In this post, we use Machine Learning / AI to predict the properties of small molecules (a task known as QSAR). This is done by using state-of-the-art graph neural networks from the open-source library Chemprop. Typical pharmaceuticals come in...

towardsdatascience.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chemical Compound#Chemical Process#Mit#Chemical Predictions#Chemprop Graph#Machine Learning Ai#Mit#Pip#Tpe#Auc#Predictions Csv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Mathematics
News Break
FDA
News Break
Science
News Break
Chemistry
News Break
Computer Science
Related
ChemistryPhys.org

Scientists can predict and design single atom catalysts for important chemical reactions

Researchers at Tufts University, University College London (UCL), Cambridge University and University of California at Santa Barbara have demonstrated that a catalyst can indeed be an agent of change. In a study published today in Science, they used quantum chemical simulations run on supercomputers to predict a new catalyst architecture as well as its interactions with certain chemicals, and demonstrated in practice its ability to produce propylene—currently in short supply—which is critically needed in the manufacture of plastics, fabrics and other chemicals. The improvements have potential for highly efficient, "greener" chemistry with a lower carbon footprint.
Astronomyarxiv.org

The hot circumgalactic medium of the Milky Way: evidence for super-virial, virial, and sub-virial temperature, non-solar chemical composition, and non-thermal line broadening

For the first time, we present the simultaneous detection and characterization of three distinct phases at $>10^5$ K in $z=0$ absorption, using deep $\it{Chandra}$ observations toward Mrk 421. The extraordinarily high signal-to-noise ratio ($\geqslant60$) of the spectra has allowed us to detect a $\it{hot}$ phase of the Milky Way circumgalactic medium (CGM) at 3.2$^{+1.5}_{-0.5}\times$ 10$^7$ K, coexisting with a $\textit{warm-hot}$ phase at 1.5$\pm$0.1$\times$10$^6$ K and a $\textit{warm}$ phase at 3.0$\pm$0.4$\times$10$^5$ K. The $\textit{warm-hot}$ phase is at the virial temperature of the Galaxy, and the $\textit{warm}$ phase may have cooled from the $\textit{warm-hot}$ phase, but the super-virial $\textit{hot}$ phase remains a mystery. We find that [C/O] in the $\textit{warm}$ and $\textit{warm-hot}$ phases, [Mg/O] in the $\textit{warm-hot}$ phase and [Ne/O] in the $\textit{hot}$ phase are super-solar, and the $\textit{hot}$ and the $\textit{warm-hot}$ phases are $\alpha-$enhanced. Non-thermal line broadening is evident in the $\textit{warm-hot}$ and the $\textit{hot}$ phases and it dominates the total line broadening. Our results indicate that the $>10^5$ K CGM is a complex ecosystem. It provides insights on the thermal and chemical history of the Milky Way CGM, and theories of galaxy evolution.
Mathematicsarxiv.org

Compiling Elementary Mathematical Functions into Finite Chemical Reaction Networks via a Polynomialization Algorithm for ODEs

The Turing completeness result for continuous chemical reaction networks (CRN) shows that any computable function over the real numbers can be computed by a CRN over a finite set of formal molecular species using at most bimolecular reactions with mass action law kinetics. The proof uses a previous result of Turing completeness for functions defined by polynomial ordinary differential equations (PODE), the dualrail encoding of real variables by the difference of concentration between two molecular species, and a back-end quadratization transformation to restrict to elementary reactions with at most two reactants. In this paper, we present a polynomialization algorithm of quadratic time complexity to transform a system of elementary differential equations in PODE. This algorithm is used as a front-end transformation to compile any elementary mathematical function, either of time or of some input species, into a finite CRN. We illustrate the performance of our compiler on a benchmark of elementary functions relevant to CRN design problems in synthetic biology specified by mathematical functions. In particular, the abstract CRN obtained by compilation of the Hill function of order 5 is compared to the natural CRN structure of MAPK signalling networks.
Sciencesciencecodex.com

Breakthrough for tracking RNA with fluorescence

Researchers at Chalmers University of Technology, Sweden, have succeeded in developing a method to label mRNA molecules, and thereby follow, in real time, their path through cells, using a microscope - without affecting their properties or subsequent activity. The breakthrough could be of great importance in facilitating the development of new RNA-based medicines.
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

SOLID Coding in Python

The Single-Responsibility Principle (SRP) The Open-Closed Principle (OCP) The Liskov Substitution Principle (LSP) The Interface Segregation Principle (ISP) The Dependency inversion Principle (DIP) These five principles are not a specific ordered list (do this, then that, etc) but a collection of best practices, developed through the decades. They are gathered...
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

Stacked Autoencoders.

Extract important features from data using deep learning. While solving a data science problem, did you ever come across a dataset with hundreds of features? or perhaps a thousand features? If no, then you don’t know how challenging it can be to develop an efficient model. Dimensionality reduction for those who don’t know is an approach to filter the essential features from the data.
Sciencetowardsdatascience.com

Unit 3) Genetic Algorithms (Part 2) Advanced Topics

Advanced Topics in Genetic Algorithms — Control Parameters, Selective Mating, and GA Variants. Hello and Welcome back to this full course on Evolutionary Computation! In this post we will cover Unit 3 (Part 1) of the course, Genetic Algorithms — Advanced Topics. In the previous post we implemented a simple but yet powerful Genetic Algorithm for an Optimization Problem. If you have yet to read that post please do so as it will expand upon the material covered in detail, you can check it out here:
SciencePhys.org

The evolution of axial patterning

Body axes are molecular coordinate systems along which regulatory genes are activated. These genes then activate the development of anatomical structures in correct locations in the embryo. Thus, the body ensures that we do not develop arms on our heads or ears on our backs. In many organisms, the main body axis is regulated by the β-catenin signaling pathway. In a new article in Nature Communications, a research group led by Grigory Genikhovich at the University of Vienna has found that the way the main body axis of sea anemones is patterned by different intensities of β-catenin signaling is similar to that of sea urchins and vertebrates. This suggests that this axial patterning mechanism already existed about 650 million years ago.
Sciencetowardsdatascience.com

How I Broke Into Data Science 🚀

👨‍🔬 A chemical engineer’s journey into a data career 👨‍💻. It’s June 2013, and I am graduating from high school. Exciting times; senior sunset, graduation, graduation parties! I really liked math and chemistry a lot; taken AP in both, and scored well. Hence, I chose Chemical Engineering as my major. I was excited about it and started engineering classes at the University of Utah as a freshman in 2015. (Note there is a two-year gap where I served as a missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints).
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

How to troubleshoot memory problems in Python

A real world example of using open source tools to fix a leaking program in a production context. Finding out that an application is running out of memory is one of the worst realizations a developer can have. Memory problems are hard to diagnose and fix in general, but I’d argue it’s even harder in Python. Python’s automatic garbage collection makes it easy to get up and going with the language, but it’s so good at being out of the way that when it doesn’t work as expected, developers can be at a loss for how to identify and fix the problem.
ChemistryPhys.org

Phase transitions lead to new advanced materials

Believe it or not, steel has something in common with bacterial appendages: they can both undergo a special type of physical transformation that remains puzzling. Now, researchers from Japan and China have used direct microscopic observations to provide more clarity to how this transformation occurs. In a study recently published...
PhysicsNature.com

Electron dynamics of tip-tunable oxygen species on TiO surface

The redox states of oxygen species on the surface of TiO2 can be altered by electron tunneling by varying the applied bias voltage of an atomic force microscope tip. However, tunneling is stochastic in nature and typically requires ultra-low temperatures to obtain statistically significant data. Here, we use a highly sensitive fast atomic force microscopy setup to study redox transitions of oxygen atoms on a TiO2 surface, in the form of reactive oxygen species and single-atom quantum dots, at 78 K. The fast and highly sensitive nature of our experimental setup enables a statistically necessary amount of data to be collected without having to resort to ultra-low temperatures. This enabled us to study multiple dots and provide insight into the electronic structure and correlation between the oxygen species, which are inaccessible by standard atomic force microscopy. We show that single-atom quantum dots exist in two charge states with drastically different conductance, with one being conducting and the other non-conducting.
Computerstowardsdatascience.com

Canonical Correlation Analysis

In this article, you will learn everything you need to know about Canonical Correlation Analysis. Canonical Correlation Analysis is a Multivariate Statistics technique that allows you to analyze correlations between two datasets. Canonical Correlation Analysis can be used to model the correlations between two datasets in two ways:. Focusing on...
Softwaremspoweruser.com

Meet GitHub Copilot, a new AI pair programmer that can suggest whole lines or entire functions of code

Microsoft’s GitHub today announced GitHub Copilot, a new AI pair programmer that can offer suggestions for whole lines or entire functions right inside your IDE. GitHub Copilot will support variety of languages and frameworks, but the current technical preview version works well for Python, JavaScript, TypeScript, Ruby and Go. GitHub Copilot is powered by OpenAI Codex, a new AI system created by OpenAI. Copilot was trained on billions of lines of public code.
Sciencetowardsdatascience.com

Four Deep Learning Papers to Read in July 2021

From Large Scale Deep RL to Adversarial Robustness, SimCLR-v2 & Learning Neural Network Spaces. Welcome to the July edition of the ‚Machine-Learning-Collage‘ series, where I provide an overview of the different Deep Learning research streams. So what is a ML collage? Simply put, I draft one-slide visual summaries of one of my favourite recent papers. Every single week. At the end of the month all of the resulting visual collages are collected in a summary blog post. Thereby, I hope to give you a visual and intuitive deep dive into some of the coolest trends. So without further ado: Here are my four favourite papers that I read in June 2021 and why I believe them to be important for the future of Deep Learning.
ChemistryPhys.org

Click reaction for living systems: Bioorthogonal hydroamination of activated linear alkynes

Increasing our understanding of cellular processes requires information about the types of biomolecules involved, their locations, and their interactions. This requires the molecules to be labeled without affecting physiological processes (bioorthogonality). This works when the markers are very quickly and selectively coupled using small molecules and 'click chemistry'. In the journal Angewandte Chemie, a team of researchers has now introduced a novel type of click reaction that is also suitable for living cells and organisms.
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

Speeding Up Data Visualization

Using Klib for Data Visualization in a Single Line of Code. Data visualization helps us in understanding data and finding out different patterns, associations, and visual insights. There are a large variety of visualizations that can be used according to the problem that we are trying to solve. Python provides N number of libraries that can help in data visualizations some of them are Seaborn, Matplotllib, etc.
ScienceMedicalXpress

'The focea': A region of improved vision in mice

Mice are an important animal model of human vision due to the powerful genetic tools available in this species. However, mouse vision was thought to be different to that of humans because humans have a region of the retina specialized for fine details called the 'fovea' whereas mice do not. Researchers from the Netherlands Institute of Neuroscience (NIN) have shown that the visual cortex of mice does contain a region of enhanced visual sensitivity dubbed the 'focea', making the mouse a better model of human vision than previously expected. The findings were published in Nature Communications on the 29th June.
ChemistryNature.com

Strain and ligand effects in Pt-Ni alloys studied by valence-to-core X-ray emission spectroscopy

Experimental detection of the Pt 5d densities of states in the valence band is conducted on a series of Pt-Ni alloys by high energy resolution valence-to-core X-ray emission spectroscopy (VTC-XES) at the Pt L3-edge. VTC-XES measurements reveal that the Pt d-band centroid shifts away from the Fermi level upon dilution, accompanied by concentration-dependent Pt d-band width. The competition between the strain effect and ligand effect is observed experimentally for the first time. It is found that the d-band widths in Pt3Ni and PtNi are broader than that of Pt metal due to compressive strain which overcompensates the effect of dilution, while it is narrower in PtNi3 where the ligand effect dominates. VTC-XES is demonstrated to be a powerful tool to study the Pt d-band contribution to the valence band of Pt-based bimetallic. The implication for the enhanced activity of Pt-Ni catalysts in oxygen reduction reaction is discussed.