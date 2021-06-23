Teen helps out at nursing home for Eagle Scout project

Bianca Moorman / The Meridian Star 17-year-old Johnny Pedersen is helping to beautify the grounds at Poplar Springs Nursing Center in Meridian as part of his Eagle Scout project.

Power washing sidewalks, planting new trees and hanging lights are several ways a local teenager is helping the community as he makes his way to become an Eagle Scout.

“I came here looking for a project, and I saw rusted gates and all the mildew,” said 17-year old Johnny Pedersen, who's been busy helping to beautify the grounds at Poplar Springs Nursing Center in Meridian. “We're just trying to fix up the place to make it nice and clean."

According to the Boy Scouts of America, Eagle Scout is the highest rank in Boy Scouting. To earn the rank, a Boy Scout must progress through the ranks in the following order: Tenderfoot, Second Class, First Class, Star Life and Eagle.

Pedersen, who was born St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands, has been in Meridian since 2014. The rising senior at West Lauderdale High has been in scouting since he was in the fifth grade. He's a member of Troop 61 and his Scoutmaster is James Swartz.

Pedersen said his Eagle Scout project was challenging, because he had to find a project that stood out from other projects while helping the community. He settled on cleaning up at Poplar Springs Nursing Center.

“I think this is a good cause,” he said.

After high school, Pedersen hopes to join the U.S. Navy and study electrical engineering.

The life skills he's learning as a Boy Scout will come in handy, he said.

“Boy Scouts has helped me do a lot of things I wouldn’t be able to do on my own,” he said.