Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lafayette, LA

Registration still open for United Way's trash bash for Saturday's Day of Action

By KATC News
Posted by 
KATC News
KATC News
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LnDpt_0adHIsZj00

Registration is still open for individuals to sign up for Saturday's Day of Action with United Way of Acadiana.

United Way of Acadiana is partnering with Parish Proud to host its annual Day of Action on June 26. The event will take place from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. This year, United Ways says they are focused on cleaning up communities with a city-wide litter pickup in Lafayette.

Businesses and individuals will have the chance to compete within their respective groups to see who can pick up the most litter within a given time frame. Businesses can pick up their own areas, and individuals will be pre-assigned to an area. Following the litter pickup, United Way of Acadiana will host a Trash Bash at its facility with food and an awards ceremony.

9:00 am - On your marks, get set, CLEAN! The litter pickup begins.
11:00 am - The competition ends! Republic will drive to your designated trash location to pick up your bounty and bring it to the Trash Bash for weighing.
11:15 am - Trash Bash begins! Bring you and your crew over to United Way at 215 E Pinhook Rd for food trucks, music, and an awards ceremony.
12:00 pm - The moment you've all been waiting for... The awards ceremony! What business will be crowned the Garbage Gang? And what individual will take home the title of Trash Master?

Click the link to register for the Day of Action and learn more about the event : https://unitedwayofacadiana.galaxydigital.com/need/detail/?need_id=591168

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Community Policy
KATC News

KATC News

10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Society
Lafayette, LA
Society
City
Lafayette, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parish Proud#United Ways#United Way Of Acadiana#Breaking News#Instagram Subscribe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Music
News Break
United Way
Related
Lafayette Parish, LAPosted by
KATC News

Celebrating Independence Day in Lafayette Parish

Independence Day is Sunday and the celebrations have already begun here in Acadiana. "Last year unfortunately we had to cancel so yeah it's exciting to be coming back and be able to celebrate," says Maaike Erents, Event Manager at Social Entertainment, who puts on a few 4th of July events each year.
ReligionPosted by
KATC News

Seventh Annual Fête-Dieu du Teche set for August 15

The Seventh Annual Fête-Dieu du Teche Eucharist Boat Procession will take place this year on Sunday, August 15, in honor of the Christian family. This year's procession will highlight the Holy Family as Jesus in the Blessed Sacrament will be accompanied by boats carrying the Blessed Virgin Mary and St. Joseph. Families are encouraged to register a family boat and travel down the Bayou Teche as a family or by following the stops together for recitation of the Holy Rosary and Benediction.