Registration still open for United Way's trash bash for Saturday's Day of Action

Registration is still open for individuals to sign up for Saturday's Day of Action with United Way of Acadiana.

United Way of Acadiana is partnering with Parish Proud to host its annual Day of Action on June 26. The event will take place from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. This year, United Ways says they are focused on cleaning up communities with a city-wide litter pickup in Lafayette.

Businesses and individuals will have the chance to compete within their respective groups to see who can pick up the most litter within a given time frame. Businesses can pick up their own areas, and individuals will be pre-assigned to an area. Following the litter pickup, United Way of Acadiana will host a Trash Bash at its facility with food and an awards ceremony.

9:00 am - On your marks, get set, CLEAN! The litter pickup begins.

11:00 am - The competition ends! Republic will drive to your designated trash location to pick up your bounty and bring it to the Trash Bash for weighing.

11:15 am - Trash Bash begins! Bring you and your crew over to United Way at 215 E Pinhook Rd for food trucks, music, and an awards ceremony.

12:00 pm - The moment you've all been waiting for... The awards ceremony! What business will be crowned the Garbage Gang? And what individual will take home the title of Trash Master?

Click the link to register for the Day of Action and learn more about the event : https://unitedwayofacadiana.galaxydigital.com/need/detail/?need_id=591168

