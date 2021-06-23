GREAT OUTDOORS: Sandusky Bay's channel catfish population valued by area anglers
While most of the attention this time of year is focused on catching walleyes in Lake Erie, some anglers target other game fish species that are found in high numbers locally. Catfish are an abundant, family friendly target. They are a willing biter that can be caught all summer while using low-tech techniques. They are good eating and grow to large sizes. Many people cite catfishing as their first angling experience.sanduskyregister.com