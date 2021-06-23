Photos: Onetime Monterey County home of ‘Vertigo’ star Kim Novak asks $12.5 Million

Back in the 1960s, after she became disenchanted with fame and its drawbacks, “Vertigo” star Kim Novak packed her bags, loaded up a van and left the bright glare of Hollywood at the apex of her career. She first settled in a blufftop oceanfront refuge in the affluent enclave of Carmel Highlands, and though she’s long since decamped Carmel in favor of Oregon, where the accomplished artist is now whiling away her days painting, Novak’s former coastal compound on exclusive Spindrift Lane is now on the market with a $12.5 million price tag, complete with one-of-a-kind vistas of the enchanting scenic coastline.