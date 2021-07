FORT COLLINS, Colorado — Melissa Kathryn Hunnell (née Ingley) passed away unexpectedly June 19, 2021, in Fort Collins, Colorado. I never thought I would have to write this and my heart is heavy as I do. I think you know how much I loved you and exchanging text messages about crazy and funny stuff and especially exchanging beautiful photographs from Breckenridge, Fort Collins, Key West, the lake and wherever we were.