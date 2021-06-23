Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Big US banks to employees: Return to the office vaccinated

By KEN SWEET
Posted by 
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CjJS2_0adHI7cB00

NEW YORK — (AP) — Wall Street's big investment banks are sending a message to their employees this summer: Get back into the office and bring your vaccination card.

New York-based Morgan Stanley said this week that all employees will be required to attest to their vaccination status. Those who are not vaccinated will be required to work remotely, which could potentially put their jobs at risk, since the bank's top executives have said they want everyone back in the office by September.

“If you can go into a restaurant in New York City, you can come into the office,” said Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman at a industry conference earlier this month.

Morgan Stanley is one of several big banks requiring employees to return to the office and also provide documentation of having received a coronavirus vaccine or making a formal declaration confirming vaccination.

Goldman Sachs required most of its employees to return to the office on June 14, with some exceptions extending that deadline to Sept. 30. It requires every employee to state their vaccine status, but does not require proof. JPMorgan is asking employees to submit their vaccination records as well, in the form of an internal portal.

The return-to-office push has its roots in banking-industry culture. Despite years of observing modernization and digital banking, the industry’s top executives still operate under a culture that prizes in-person meetings to carve out deals. This has made banks among the leading industries pushing for employees to return to the office as soon as possible as the pandemic wanes.

“We know from experience that our culture of collaboration, innovation and apprenticeship thrives when our people come together, and we look forward to having more of our colleagues back in the office so that they can experience that once again on a regular basis,” Goldman Sachs executives wrote in a memo to employees earlier this month.

This isn't the first time banks have tried to return their employees to the office in the pandemic. JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon tried to mandate a return to offices for traders back in September 2020, long before the availability of a vaccine. The experiment lasted less than a week, resulting in several traders becoming infected with COVID.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Community Policy
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
40K+
Followers
51K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Business
New York City, NY
Coronavirus
New York City, NY
Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Dimon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jpmorgan Chase#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Morgan Stanley
News Break
Economy
News Break
Goldman Sachs
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
StocksPosted by
WSOC Charlotte

Stocks climb on Wall Street following encouraging jobs data

NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks are higher on Wall Street Friday after a report showed the nation’s job market was even stronger last month than expected. The S&P 500 was up 0.7% in afternoon trading and on pace for its seventh straight gain, though only slightly more stocks in the benchmark index were rising than falling.
JobsPosted by
WSOC Charlotte

EXPLAINER: 5 key takeaways from the June jobs report

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The U.S. job market is storming into summer. Job creation and wages rose sharply in June. And more and more Americans are confident enough to quit their jobs and look for a better one. In the strongest gain since August, employers added 850,000 jobs last month....
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
WSOC Charlotte

US trade deficit increases to $71.2 billion in May

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The U.S. trade deficit widened in May as $71.2 billion as a small increase in exports was offset by a bigger rise in imports. The Commerce Department reported Friday that the deficit rose 3.1% from the revised April deficit of $69.1 billion The U.S. trade deficit had hit a monthly record of $75 billion in March.
BusinessPosted by
WSOC Charlotte

China watchdog launches review of Didi Global days after IPO

HONG KONG — (AP) — China’s internet watchdog said Friday that it has launched an investigation into ride-hailing company Didi Global Inc. to protect national security and public interest, days after the company went public in New York. In a statement on its website, the Cyberspace Administration of China said...
EconomyPosted by
WSOC Charlotte

Tesla delivers more than 200,000 vehicles in 2nd quarter

DETROIT — (AP) — Tesla says it delivered 201,250 electric vehicles in the second quarter as it overcame a global computer chip shortage that has hit nearly every automaker. The sales figures fell a bit short of Wall Street estimates of 207,000 vehicles, according to data provider FactSet. But it...
Cell PhonesPosted by
WSOC Charlotte

Complaints against money apps climb, NC group says

CHARLOTTE — The North Carolina Public Interest Research Group combed through Consumer Financial Protection Bureau records. NCPIRG said the bureau created a mobile/digital wallet category in 2017. It says, “Since then, there have been roughly 9,300 complaints across the country, more than half of them since the pandemic started.”. Katie...