Pour one out: Why your favorite beer may be missing from SF bars

If you’re looking for a place that makes the creamiest udon, you must check out Udon Mugizo in San Francisco. Located in Japantown on the top floor, you’ll find long lines of people waiting to dine here. Known for their fresh and handmade udon, Udon Mugizo has tons of options you can choose from. They also specialize in tempura and this place does not disappoint if you are looking for a hearty bowl of deliciousness. If you do not dine in, you can also order on their website from third-party apps like Doordash, Uber Eats, and Grubhub. I usually like calling in ahead of time for pickup and save myself some time from waiting since it can get crowded and long during the weekends although the wait is worth it. You’ll find popular items on their menu ranging from beef donburi, katsu curry udon, mentai sauce udon, and more. They also have options for cold or hot options so you can customize and find something suitable for anyone.