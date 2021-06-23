Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

Pour one out: Why your favorite beer may be missing from SF bars

By Greg Wong
Posted by 
Audacy
Audacy
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Your favorite bar may be tapped out of your favorite drink. More than 80 San Francisco bar owners signed a letter asking for changes from prominent distributor Golden Brands after many have experienced beer shortages due to infrequent deliveries, according to a report from KPIX. The company used to deliver...

www.audacy.com
Community Policy
Audacy

Audacy

29K+
Followers
39K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beer#Food Drink#Golden Brands#Kpix#Pbr#Modelo#Anchor Brewing#Anchor Steam
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
RestaurantsPosted by
The Infatuation

Honey Mahogany’s Favorite Bars & Restaurants In SF

The newly elected chair of the SF Democratic Party (and former ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ contestant) shares eight great spots she loves. You’ve probably heard of Honey Mahogany from RuPaul’s Drag Race - she was a Season 5 contestant and the first queen from San Francisco to make it onto the show, kaftan and all. But appearing nationally on one of TV’s most influential reality competition series isn’t her only claim to fame.
RestaurantsPosted by
The Infatuation

The SF Bar Hit List: Best New Drinking Spots To Check Out This Summer

Reopening is here, which means you’re probably thinking less about takeout and more about ways to get out of the house. We feel you. So may we suggest checking out a new San Francisco or Oakland bar? This guide has 12 new cocktail spots, breweries, and bars that debuted over the last year (or shortly before the pandemic). They all have indoor or outdoor seating, and one thing in common - they’re great places to drink that are definitely not your living room.
Hudson, NYhvmag.com

Hudson Valley Brewers Share Their Favorite Local Beers

We asked Valley brewers: What’s one local beer you love to drink that’s not your own? Here’s what they had to say. “I’ve always been a sucker for beer fermented with real, whole cherries, and Plan Bee’s Kärnet delivers with a hefty dose of juicy-yet-dry, tart Montmorency cherry vibrancy. This beer is ripe with toasted almond, cinnamon, nutmeg, and bready characteristics that I crave year-round.”
RestaurantsThrillist

7 Ways to Support Your Favorite Dive Bar Right Now

Time to rock that dive bar t-shirt. I got the news last weekend: The divey karaoke spot where I spent a good portion of my early '20s is closing its doors for good. The neon lights had been dark since March 2020, so it wasn't a complete shock — but finding out that a slick sports lounge would open in its place cut me deep.
RecipesVegetarian Times

These Salt-and-Vinegar Roasted Potatoes and a Pint of Beer Will Transport You to Your Favorite Pub

Pop into almost any pub in the British Isles and you have a good chance of finding potato “chips” (what we in the U.S. call French fries) tossed with salt and vinegar. Here we’ve adapted the concept into salt-and-vinegar roasted potatoes that have the same addictive salty-sour quality – but made ever-so-slightly healthier. Pour a pint of British beer, turn on a Premier League match, and set out a plate of these potatoes with your favorite dipping sauce. You’re ready for a good time.
San Francisco, CASFist

Beer Shortage Hits SF Bars Amidst Supply Chain Hiccups

Trouble is brewing in the local beer delivery sector, as bars are forced to slash their beer menus because deliveries have slowed to a trickle. This weekend was our first taste of post-COVID restriction bar-hopping after last week’s big deal June 15 reopening, and we hope everyone had a great time Friday and Saturday night and then sleeping 'til noon the following day. But all is not well at your newly reopened bars, particularly the smaller ones. KPIX reports that bars are running low on several brand names of beer, as infrequent beer deliveries are becoming more and more of a problem.
Food & Drinks947wls.com

You can buy a machine that turns your favorite beer into soft serve ice cream

You can now turn your favorite alcoholic beverage into ice cream. To do so you’ll need a “Below Zero” machine, which can take any beverage and crystalize it in under 30 minutes, all while keeping the Alcohol By Volume (ABV) the same. To use it you first de-gas your drink of choice, then you mix it with a gel, put it in the machine, and out comes the soft serve “ice cream.” The whole process is FDA-approved and technically is not ice cream because there are no dairy products involved. The machines cost $6,000 and will be sold to bars to allow them to create their own desserts.
Idaho StateOnlyInYourState

The Ice Cream Tacos From This Sweet Shop In Idaho Will Be Your New Favorite

Ice cream cones are an official thing of the past. Say hello to…ice cream tacos! This sweet shop in Idaho has made it their mission to serve up creative desserts – the likes of which you won’t find anywhere else. Don’t be afraid to try something new and stop on by to try one of their unique creations. They might just become your new favorite.
San Francisco, CAPosted by
Vee Eats

San Francisco Eats: Udon Mugizo

If you’re looking for a place that makes the creamiest udon, you must check out Udon Mugizo in San Francisco. Located in Japantown on the top floor, you’ll find long lines of people waiting to dine here. Known for their fresh and handmade udon, Udon Mugizo has tons of options you can choose from. They also specialize in tempura and this place does not disappoint if you are looking for a hearty bowl of deliciousness. If you do not dine in, you can also order on their website from third-party apps like Doordash, Uber Eats, and Grubhub. I usually like calling in ahead of time for pickup and save myself some time from waiting since it can get crowded and long during the weekends although the wait is worth it. You’ll find popular items on their menu ranging from beef donburi, katsu curry udon, mentai sauce udon, and more. They also have options for cold or hot options so you can customize and find something suitable for anyone.
DrinksPosted by
InsideHook

What’s the Best Crowd-Pleaser Beer to Bring to a Cookout? We Asked 6 Pro Brewers.

With COVID-19 restrictions being loosened or lifted entirely across the country this summer, you’re likely going to find yourself doing something you haven’t been able to in roughly 15 months: attending a party. After so much time in isolation, there’s a good chance you’ll be a little out of practice. You might be a little rusty when it comes to making small-talk — or any kind of talk, for that matter — but you can mitigate some of that awkwardness by showing up with booze to share.
RetailPosted by
101.9 KING FM

PBR Announces 1,776 Pack of Beer for 4th of July

It is clear that Missoula loves beer. It is obvious that one of Missoula's favorite beers is good ol' Pabst Blue Ribbon. In fact, Missoula's Orange Street Food Farm is the home of the highest retail PBR sales in the country. That's right, they sell more PBR at Orange Street Food Farm than anywhere else in the US. But, do you think Missoula's PBR fans can put down 1,776 beers?
San Francisco, CASFGate

SF favorite Dumpling Time is expanding to the East Bay

A popular spot for dumplings in San Francisco will soon make its Berkeley debut, as first reported by Berkleyside. Dumpling Time is set to open its first East Bay location at 1795 Fourth St., making this the fourth U.S. location of the casual spot from the Michelin-pedigreed Omakase Restaurant Group.
PetsDavis Enterprise

Point of Brew: Show dogs and my favorite beers

I had a dog as a small boy. His name was Chum and I loved him. He was a great dog except for one foible: he could not tolerate people in uniform. Tragedy ensued after he attacked a policeman who was passing our door and we were required to euthanize him.
Drinksnwaonline.com

OPINION | BOTTLE SHOTS: Sparkling wine picks from the Land of the Free

Last week, I made a case for American sparkling wine — for Independence Day, no less — and this week, I'm back with some of my favorite bottles. Each of these is worth uncorking under the fireworks. Gruet Blanc de Noirs, $20. America's modern wine industry really does stretch from...
PetsGreat Lakes Now

Birds and Brews: Pour one out for the piping plover

Piping plovers, a small white-and-gray shorebird with striking orange legs, are making a comeback this summer – on the beach and at the bar. The plover has been on the federal endangered species list since 1985, when the Great Lakes plover population dropped to about a dozen pairs. In 2019,...
Food & Drinksthewhiskeywash.com

Review: Dogfish Head Scratch-Made Cocktails

Editor’s Note: These products were provided to us as a review sample by Dogfish Head. This in no way, per our editorial policies, influenced the final outcome of this review. It should also be noted that by clicking the buy link towards the bottom of this review our site receives a small referral payment which helps to support, but not influence, our editorial and other costs.