Sun Joe Cordless Grass Shear / Shrubber Handheld Trimmer. When it comes to feeling proud of your abode and peaceful at home, a well-manicured yard can make all the difference. And when you give the hedges a fresh cut yourself instead of hiring someone else, you not only save money, but you also get bragging rights. In order to find the best tool to manage this achievement, there are a lot of things to consider: Do you want an electric hedge trimmer, or would you prefer a battery-operated or gas-powered model? Do you need an extended hedge trimmer for extra-tall trees, or will something smaller and more detail-oriented be better? Then there’s the question of cordless vs. corded hedge trimmers. Since we can’t all be Edward Scissorhands, here are the best hedge trimmer products on the market to keep your lawn fresh this summer.