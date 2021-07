You probably heard, but T-Mobile finally succeeded in merging with Sprint last year. The decade-long dance came together with T-Mobile in the driver's seat, which might not have been the case if the merger went through five or six years back. That's why we've got "T-Mobile 5Gin" commemorative booze instead of, I don't know, Sprint Sangria? T-Mobile is in a strong position for the era of 5G, and it's commemorating its latest 5G milestone with 5G-branded booze. And you can buy it! Should you?