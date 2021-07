GRAND FORKS, N.D. — The U.S. Border Patrol’s Grand Forks Sector (GFN) is proud to announce that Michael W. Hanson was promoted to the position of Deputy Chief Patrol Agent (DCPA). On May 24th, U.S. Border Patrol Chief Rodney S. Scott announced that Michael W. Hanson would become the second in command for the Grand Forks Sector. Grand Forks Sector is the largest Border Patrol Sector in the contiguous U.S.; consisting of North Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin, South Dakota, Iowa, Nebraska, Kansas, and Missouri. Grand Forks Sector consists of seven Border Patrol Stations along 861 miles of land border with Canada.